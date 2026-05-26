Carolyn Thomson’s Amnesty Law Bill exposes a massive failure in Victoria’s land title system. The Bill creates a once off amnesty so victims of fraud and incorrect registration can finally go home or receive full compensation. As the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Bill says the Victorian land register is not correct due to errors in the registration process and/or fraud and the refusal of the Registrar of Titles to investigate. In August 2018 Melbourne’s County Court jailed William Jordanou and Robert Zaia, who pleaded guilty to fraud, and were sentenced to lengthy jail terms. By 2027 they will both be out of jail, but the Jordanou-Zaia victims are still waiting for compensation and/or being returned to their homes. Carolyn’s Amnesty Law Bill finally forces full disclosure, payment of proper compensation, freezes offender assets and lets the victims go home or receive compensation.

The real roadblock now for victims who have lost their homes because of this exploitation of the Victorian land register is political. On 15 December 2025 Minister Sonya Kilkenny refused to introduce Carolyn’s Amnesty Law Bill to the Victorian Parliament. This refusal is a conflict of interest of major proportions. Right up until Minister Kilkenny was elected to the Victorian Parliament in November 2014, she was the head of dispute resolution at ANZ Bank. She personally was responsible in this role at ANZ Bank for refusing to pay compensation to victims who have lost their homes through fraud. This conflict of interest is impossible to ignore. Victims have waited two decades for justice. The Minister had the capacity in her role at ANZ Bank to at least get compensation paid for some of these victims, but refused.

The Jordanou-Zaia fraud was estimated to have been around $71M. The big four banks have now in 2026 made admissions that they believe that they could have up to $3B worth of fraudulent loans on their books. These fraudulent loans are not faceless crimes where only the banks are the victims. The home-owners who lose their properties are the victims as well. How can a fraud in 2016 of $71M be allowed to increase over 8 years to fraud of $3B across all Australian land registers. This $3B is the scale of the fraud and represents the cost of inaction of the all Registrars of Titles over that period, where they had the power to prevent this and refused to investigate credible evidence when it was provided to them. If they had used the powers available to them the fraud could not have occurred. It certainly could not have increased so significantly over a 8 year period.

This represents serious legal failures in the Victorian land registry and register. This demands scrutiny, transparency and immediate action. These failures are not accidental. They are systemic and demand immediate legal and parliamentary scrutiny and intervention.