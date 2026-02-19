WHO SET THEM ALL UP, AND WHY?

Nicola’s SubstackWHO SET THEM ALL UP, AND WHY?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:03:31-1:03:31Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenWHO SET THEM ALL UP, AND WHY?Nicola CharlesFeb 19, 2026∙ Paid62ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Nicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesLABOR TAXING GROWTH IS A HIDDEN CAPITAL GAINS TAX. IS THIS A SLOW SURRENDER TO COMMUNISM?Feb 18 • Nicola CharlesDear Prime Minister Albanese,Feb 18 • Nicola CharlesMANAGED DECLINE & GOVTS MAINTAINING APPEARANCES BADLYFeb 17 • Nicola CharlesTHE TRUTH IS A BULLET TO THE HEART, SO INSTEAD THEY ARE LULLING YOU TO SLEEP WHILE OUR NATIONS COLLAPSEFeb 16 • Nicola CharlesQUICK! FIAT CURRENCY IS ENDING! LAUNDER AS MUCH AS YOU CAN???Feb 16 • Nicola CharlesWHERE IS ALL OUR MONEY GOING? STOLEN BY THE ANTI-COLONIZERS NOW COLONIZING OUR NATIONSFeb 12 • Nicola Charles"The Fight for Freedom & Democracy cannot be WON by giving up Freedom & Democracy" ANTHONY ALBANESE MP 2003 - SO WHAT HAPPENED?Feb 11 • Nicola Charles