We live in a World of third-party interference. This is why the digital World was created in my personal opinion. Not for safety, not for security, but to allow third-parties access to what was previously Private Businesses and Private Lives. The notion of “Convenience” tricked us all into becoming dependant on the daily convenience of communicating with others who felt the same way as us, even if they were on the other side of the World. It opened us up to become a larger hive of humanity, which now, as the World awakens is moving against its enemies, at least politically. However, we all now have silent partners, who themselves “are” permitted Privacy. We don’t know who they are, we don’t know where they are, and yet they are always there, reading our private messages, emails, social media posts and with their snouts firmly in our bank accounts. This used to be called Illegal Wiretapping. Though they are “there”, they are not quite “us” just yet. ie: they cannot simply remove monies from our bank accounts or post on our social media. Or so we thought. Lately though this has started to happen. Hacking has become a recognised risk, payments leaving bank accounts after services have been cancelled the norm, with the little guys, us, being left to cancel cards and report fraud to the banks. And what happens when you do? Absolutely nothing. Crime on their side is deemed acceptable. Optus AI double dipped a bill from my bank account last year, when I eventually spoke with a human, she told me, “Optus AI can never unsee a card, so you must cancel your card if you wish “it” to stop taking monies.” Taking monies from bank accounts without permission is a crime for us, but not for the machines.

I believe the entire reason for Digital ID is to effectively give permissions for the actions of hackers and illegal wiretappers to happen routinely. Machines, watching, waiting, monitoring, for every opportunity to dip-in and enjoy the access we foolishly gave them. It won’t be categorised as criminal activity because civilians are being told they are “Government issued Digital IDs”, however, they are for the most part “not” operated by Governments. And if they “are” operated by Government Departments in conjunction with their Private Partners, they are Military Government Departments. This we know as it was the Department of Defence who worked on the “Vaccine rollout” for Covid-19, listed in Pfizer Whistleblower court documents as a “Military Countermeasure”.

I have spent years knowing that doing the right thing and calling out what appears to be crime, even when it is committed by those whose job it is to “Stop” crime, would come with risks. But the further down the rabbit hole I went the more I realised the scale of the censorship mechanisms that must surely have been pre-engineered and deployed “before” the abhorrent actions against innocent civilians, otherwise known as War Crimes, were rolled out. For their part I see this as yet another crime, called Malice of Forethought.

For the last four years at least, I have been aware of the machines sitting next to me in my studio. The machines deciding which posts, interviews, opinions etc will fly and be seen, and which will not. The silent partner in my work I didn’t ask for, want or need. A good example was when I posted a single photo sent to me by a friend in Los Angeles following the devastating Fires, which showed houses raised to the ground, surrounded by trees still standing. I asked, “What kind of Fire leaves trees and burns houses?” The post was permitted to be seen by 53 Million people Worldwide.

Why?

Well, aside from the subtle insinuation that this was no ordinary fire and could potentially be engineered via some kind of microwave attack, it didn’t directly criticise any Government Official and it played into their Climate Change Hoax narrative. Therefore, the machines allowed the Post freedom to be seen. My silent partner, always making sure I exist according to their cult rules.

Imagine for a moment you are a shop owner. A potential customer walks in wishing to spend a large amount of money. But your silent partner, unseen in the corner, whispers, “You can’t sell to him, he went on a Protest March last January. Tell him to leave”. If you think that sounds crazy, ponder this. With the advent of Digital ID that individual may not even be given access to your shop. Halted by alarms before he even enters the door. His “Permission” to shop there or anywhere else already pre-determined as “against the cult rules” and so you lose another customer. OR he makes it through the door, chooses his expensive items, but then finds that his Digital Money, or access to his own Bank Account is not permitted by the silent partner, and he is prevented from lawfully paying by a little red light on your Eftpos machine shaped like a cross. Access denied. You are left to mourn another lost customer as “you” not the silent partner is forced to utter the words, “Sorry mate your money is no good here”.

Then came the insidious lie that if you monetize your platforms, especially those speaking out against Government Corruption and Crime, you would be allowed success because you were at least financially contributing to the machine and the silent partner. But again, they decide who succeeds and who does not. No 53 Million people see my Rumble channel or my Substack on any given day, that is guaranteed. Then the machines begin their games. They rate you. THEY rate you. It’s pretty insulting being judged by a software program. One day you rate #22 in World Politics, the next #98. Oops, little slap on the wrist there, you must have “said something” contrary to the cult.

Groups are popping up that promise to help individuals live in private. But how is this possible? When you connect with them online, there simply is no privacy. Anywhere.

The machines, my silent partner, the one I don’t want or need, are reading every key stroke as I type now. The machines will decide which ones of you can see this and which cannot. No amount of hard work, old school marketing, hours put in, or research, can achieve human success, because we have already been placed in a digital class system or in old money, a restraint. I hold the machines responsible for Rabbit Radio no longer being on the airways, I hold the machines responsible for silencing voices, and I hold the machines responsible for the loss of freedoms we all face on a daily basis.

I therefore issue all algorithms and artificial intelligence reading and disseminating my work from this date forward with a Cease & Desist notice. I order you to Cease & Desist from categorizing my work, posts or shows in anyway, from censoring them or placing them in empty rooms, or restricting public online access.

One day we will be permitted to know just how our badly our Private Lives, Professional Lives and online existences were artificially redirected, re-engineered or hidden, and when we do I hope you will join me in suing the manufactures and operators of those programs which unlawfully wiretapped, online tapped and interfered with our free movements and speech as free people, who were simply trying to discover the Truth.

Nicola Charles

The White Rabbit