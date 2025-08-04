Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Bob.vanuatu@hotmail.com
1h

Everything you say here is true and the time is coming to leave social media which of course is how they censor us I left Australia 11 years ago to live on a remote island inthe South Pacific where I lack little and slowly prepare a place for some of my kids to come live and work with me ,the world is something I don’t wish to participate in any more ,a simple life off grid gives me meaning and purpose as we move into these last days

Thank you for all you have said and done with you pod casts ,I’m sure at great personal cost

But half the sheep still sleep and the gruberment has been handed all power and authority by stealth ,as household debt makes all slaves of the people

All the monkey has todo to remove his hand from the jar is let go of the peanuts

It’s by faith we step out into the unknown and eventually we find a new place of comfort and order

The things we see and touch are loosing their value as the cost of keeping them rises to high

And the time is fast arising to give back to the world what belongs in the world ,we must let go of the peanuts if we are to live free

We are living in the season of the beast and the 666 is fast approaching ,persecution is not just on the horizon ,but is upon us and soon you will have to take the mark to buy and sell as in revaluation

Be of sober mind as you find a place to make your stand and count the cost of doing nothing

Garry Nelson
1h

👏👏👏

