When Australian Ministers talk, best you do the opposite. Here is the former Health Secretary Greg Hunt >insert your own play on words here< going on National Television and LYING by telling Aussies that becoming the largest human trial the World has ever seen will protect your Grandparents.
It went on to cause mass disability, death & harm.
Was this misinformation or disinformation? I can't decide.
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When Australian Ministers talk, best you do the opposite. Here is the former Health Secretary Greg Hunt >insert your own play on words here< going on National Television and LYING
Mar 22, 2026
When Australian Ministers talk, best you do the opposite. Here is the former Health Secretary Greg Hunt >insert your own play on words here< going on National Television and LYING by telling Aussies that becoming the largest human trial the World has ever seen will protect your Grandparents.
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