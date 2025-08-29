What is the point of Labor?

Share this postNicola’s SubstackWhat is the point of Labor?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to watchWhat is the point of Labor?Nicola CharlesAug 29, 2025∙ Paid8Share this postNicola’s SubstackWhat is the point of Labor?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Nicola’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inNicola’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent PostsAUSTRALIA IN ENGINEERED CRISIS W/ JACQUIE DUNDEE8 hrs ago • Nicola CharlesThe Commonwealth Constitution 1900uk & the Racial Discrimination Act 1975Aug 29 • Nicola CharlesI AM THE WHITE RABBIT - "IS DEZI FREEMAN DEAD?"Aug 28 • Nicola CharlesRESPONSE TO TANYA PLIBERSEK, JACINTA ALLEN, THE ABC & SKY NEWSAug 28 • Nicola CharlesI AM THE WHITE RABBIT - "CHERRY PICKING TRAGEDY DOWN UNDER"Aug 28 • Nicola CharlesI AM THE WHITE RABBIT - "THE FOUR HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE?"Aug 26 • Nicola CharlesI AM THE WHITE RABBIT - "EXPORT CARBON, IMPORT CRIMINALITY"Aug 25 • Nicola Charles