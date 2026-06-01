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Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
4h

This is all about 'The great replacement' that the WEF is pushing to dissolve nationality and local culture. Albo is probably getting his orders from those above him. His is fully compromised now along with other politicians who have sold their souls to the devil.

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Matthew bester's avatar
Matthew bester
6h

Albo is a communist and his one goal is to destroy Australia and import a cheap labour force from places like…. You guessed it India

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