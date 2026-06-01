Anthony Albanese has spoken in Parliament about his travels as a backpacker around India and advised Australians that if you want to get to know India better he can help you do that. What Albo isn’t explaining is how come Millions of Indians are now benefitting from DEI Policies and scooping up jobs in Australia at the same time that Officeworks announced it is off-shoring hundreds of Australian jobs to the Philippines & India. My response to our Prime Minister on X below.

“I don’t want to understand India Albo.

If I did, I would have moved there.

What I do want to understand is why you seem to relish so openly helping anyone of any other nationality globally as long as they are not Australian.

Not once have I heard a compliment from you about Australians, even as you assign yourself yet another payrise from their money.

Will the wonderful people of India be covering a portion of your salary at all?”