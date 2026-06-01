WE'RE ALL INDIA NOW
Anthony Albanese has spoken in Parliament about his travels as a backpacker around India and advised Australians that if you want to get to know India better he can help you do that. What Albo isn’t explaining is how come Millions of Indians are now benefitting from DEI Policies and scooping up jobs in Australia at the same time that Officeworks announced it is off-shoring hundreds of Australian jobs to the Philippines & India. My response to our Prime Minister on X below.
“I don’t want to understand India Albo.
If I did, I would have moved there.
What I do want to understand is why you seem to relish so openly helping anyone of any other nationality globally as long as they are not Australian.
Not once have I heard a compliment from you about Australians, even as you assign yourself yet another payrise from their money.
Will the wonderful people of India be covering a portion of your salary at all?”
Nicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is all about 'The great replacement' that the WEF is pushing to dissolve nationality and local culture. Albo is probably getting his orders from those above him. His is fully compromised now along with other politicians who have sold their souls to the devil.
Albo is a communist and his one goal is to destroy Australia and import a cheap labour force from places like…. You guessed it India