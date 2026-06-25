WELCOME TO COGNITIVE WARFARE

Nicola’s SubstackWELCOME TO COGNITIVE WARFARE0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -49:52-49:52Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenWELCOME TO COGNITIVE WARFARENicola CharlesJun 25, 2026∙ Paid52ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Nicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesMy FULL Interview on the SKY TO EARTH PODCAST w/ Dale Holmes & Madeleine Doherty14 hrs ago • Nicola CharlesWHY YOU SHOULD START THINKING LIKE A GLOBALISTJun 24 • Nicola CharlesWHY YOU SHOULD START THINKING LIKE A GLOBALISTJun 24 • Nicola CharlesDID LOVABLE LEFTIES IN THE WEST OVERSEE THE IMPORTATION OF CRIME TO FILL PRISONS (LABOUR CAMPS) & ECONOMICALLY COMPETE WITH CHINA?Jun 24 • Nicola CharlesSLAVERY WAS WRONG THEN & IT'S WRONG NOWJun 22 • Nicola CharlesDr. Judy Wilyman "98% of TGA Funding come from the Pharmaceutical Industry"Jun 22 • Nicola CharlesMY PLANS KILL OFF 50% OF HUMANITY, BUT I CANNOT PAY TAXES, SO THOSE WHO REMAIN MUST PAY DOUBLE, LOVE A.IJun 21 • Nicola Charles