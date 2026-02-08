Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Very disappointed that War Criminal Tony Blair has been given a role on Trumps Board of Peace. You've GOT to be friggin kidding me!

Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
Feb 08, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicola Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture