TODAY ON "I AM THE WHITE RABBIT"

Nicola Charles
Jan 18, 2026

What of the hands of generations of Britons & Australians that built the bridges that those who hate now march on? What are the reasons given for betraying domestic populations by the ruling classes? Many are leaving their home nations as they throw their hands up in despair at what their towns & cities have become. The ruling classes have homes in other Countries. The South of France, Switzerland, Mustique. I will discuss today on I AM THE WHITE RABBIT

