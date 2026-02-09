THE SPY WHO BROUGHT DOWN AN EMPIRE

Nicola’s SubstackTHE SPY WHO BROUGHT DOWN AN EMPIRE17321×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -36:38-36:38Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.THE SPY WHO BROUGHT DOWN AN EMPIRENicola CharlesFeb 09, 20261732ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksNicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesI WON'T BE GOVERNED BY PEDOPHILES, CHILD SEX TRAFFICKERS, THIEVES, DRUG PUSHERS, HYPOCRITES & LIARSFeb 8 • Nicola CharlesVery disappointed that War Criminal Tony Blair has been given a role on Trumps Board of Peace. You've GOT to be friggin kidding me!Feb 8 • Nicola CharlesKNOWN ASSOCIATES OF PEDOPHILES WANT TO SPY ON US THE WAY THEY SPIED ON CHILDREN, NO!Feb 5 • Nicola CharlesThe association of Bill Gates & Jeffrey Epstein, and the revelations about their plans for a Global Pandemic, should mean that Australia…Feb 4 • Nicola CharlesBILL GATES RECKONING HAS BEGUNFeb 3 • Nicola CharlesThe UK's No.1 TV Health Doc The lack of foresight is staggering Take no advice from Doc Hillary againFeb 2 • Nicola CharlesYOUR MONEY IS DYING & THOSE WHO KILLED IT ARE PEDOPHILESFeb 2 • Nicola Charles