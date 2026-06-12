Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

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Jon Moten's avatar
Jon Moten
1h

White Rabbit, I was surprised to have had the ability to see your YouTube announcement. Although I was curious at the right of the screen where it indicated for me to listen was misleading as there wasn't an audio version available. The icon [ 🎧 Listen ] doesn't work and only goes back to the YouTube video to view.

Lastly, the YouTube video preceding this one was unavailable. It was taken down.

Video unavailable

This video has been removed by the uploader

I guess what I'm trying to say is, be careful in trusting YouTube as you did with X formally known as Twitter. And as for Substack, from my observations, has its algorithm glitches too. Just saying.

✌️😶

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