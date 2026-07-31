The problem with the Fauci & Vaccine expose is that they have the last laugh. Europeans have had their European DNA destroyed, broken, fractured & sickened, likely for generations to come. If there are any generations to come. The truly despicable part is that our Governments, our Nations KNEW & went along with it.



There is only one reason ANYONE would take this route.



Envy



Envy of our robust health, our heritage & our willingness to work hard in life to get ahead while other cultures have let their civilisations descend into a hellscape of crime and poverty. Envy of our happiness, our ingenuity, our creativity & our talents.



If you are young, unvaccinated & healthy, I hope you breed like rabbits & never let the system touch those little ones.



And beware; my 3rd child and only Son was born in America. They told me he had a T21 birth defect and booked in an abortion. I’d never had an abortion and was horrified and made it quite clear that I would choose to raise a disabled child. I received a letter saying they had booked abortion 1. I missed the appointment. They booked a 2nd abortion and sent a bullying letter from the California Health Dept stating they would not financially assist in the raising of my disabled child. I missed the appointment. I was yelled at, shamed and nagged until eventually I agreed to a risky Amniocentesis.



I will never forget the phone call from my OBGYN who said quickly in hushed tones, almost as if she was disappointed.



“He’s perfect”



Protect the unborn at all costs.



He just turned 16.



I have since learned that many pregnant women have been told this same story. Most aborted the children. The ones that stood firm went on to deliver healthy children. They will never stop coming for them. You will need to stay strong.

Nicola Charles

Australia’s White Rabbit