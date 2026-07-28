It’s a sad reality as Australians await each day their daily dose of “Bad News” from the “Better Liars Show!” that those delivering it are human beings just like them, who live, die, and occasionally breed . Standing over them for just one simple reason. They are the performers in the “Better Liars Show!”

These performers know they are lying, you know they are lying, I know they are lying, and the people who write their scripts know that you know, and yet they keep writing them anyway.

Should you ever lie, at work, in court or on a form, you’ll be hung out to dry. But there is a profession, other than acting, that rewards the ability to be an accomplished liar.

It seems simple as a concept, but I really didn’t understand it until middle-age, but every last one of them lies about everything, all of the time.

Some call it Evil, some call it Politics.

I just call it FRAUD.

I’m not entirely sure when it became OK to lie and cheat while claiming to be a Public Servant. A while ago I think. Once they had enough “data” that most people weren’t paying enough attention to their deeds to notice, they went in for the kill.

Today there has been a changing of the Guard in the “Better Liars Show!” and a new Better Liar has rocked up. This one reads from idiot cards.

Wouldn’t this be a wise time, legally, morally, culturally, and for national security, to notice the jig is up?

It’s time to let Victorians keep what is rightfully their own.

Not tax it, steal it, regulate it, licence it or deem it Heritage Listed.

Not everything belongs to Government.

Savings are ours, and already taxed.

Homes and Land are ours, and already taxed.

Our Bodies are ours, and not yours to pimp out to Big Pharma.

And our Kids are ours, and not sacrifices on your alter of sick, extremist ideologies.

Otherwise, just like today, you will ALL experience some of the pain you are inflicting on others.

Nicola Charles