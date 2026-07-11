It is no accident that the movement of large numbers of Indians to Australia and other Countries is happening at the same time our menfolk are distracted by the World Cup. The term Corporate Coup D’etat is overused but is an exact description of what we are living through. Our Constitutions must be awfully strong for the One World Government to have gone down such an obviously “outside of jurisdiction” route.

To be totally clear, Free Peoples in Australia have zero obligation to pay taxes, abide by “Laws” or Amendments to Laws, that were enacted by non-Sovereign Corporate Entities. It is a Subversion and a Fraud. Fraud being the most serious Corporate Crime. For example, I cannot set up a business of road side speeds cameras and fine anyone I catch speeding as a private organisation. That is “outside of law” but that is often what is happening.

It is no accident that Billions were poisoned by Corporate Pharmaceutical companies assisted by a captured United States Department of Defence, hiding behind the names of the Corporate Pharmaceutical companies (because if you knew the truth that the United States was infiltrated, captured & also falling under the Coup D’etat all hell would break loose in the Country that still has its 2nd Amendment. The lawful Right to bear arms, which was specifically written into the Constitution so that citizens could defend themselves against tyrannical Governments) just ahead of the replacement of those harmed by pharmaceuticals with Foreigners who were not. And because the plan is so vast and so global, and greed and/or fear is now controlling our supposed duly elected officials it appears unstoppable, it is now obvious that we elected the wrong people.

If by some quirk of fate we did at some time elect the right people, it is likely they are dead or replaced by some form of Hollywood trickery. Do you really believe the man on the left and the man on the right are the same person?

Ears are as easy to identify as fingerprints.

And talking of fingerprints, does nobody find it suspicious that this Corporate Mafia want yours? Without a warrant OR a suspicion of breaking Common Law? In my experience of human behaviour, and I’ve met and lived with some absolute monsters, evil people always suspect others of wrong-doing. Of course they do, they are guilty of it themselves. They presume everyone is as wicked as they are. And the Corporate Criminals have much to fear.

Scots have taken to meeting on mass in the woods to evade detection by cameras. It’s like a scene from George Orwells “1984”.

Senator Penny Wong in Australia constantly refers to the NEW Rules based order. It’s funny, I don’t recall a Referendum in Australia about a new rules based order that sits above our Constitution or Common Law? Do you?

And she’s not the only one, PM Anthony Albanese has also slipped it into the vernacular as a form of abusive normalisation, so that overtime you will think it was always there. Australian Politicians aren’t even pretending anymore. State Premier for Victoria Jacinta Allan hasn’t worked in the interest of the people of this State since day one. Her Big Build Project is destroying the historic architectural beauty and heritage of the State of Victoria, turning it into something resembling Beijing. Fine if you are in Beijing, not so fine if you lived just 5 years ago in a beautiful unspoilt City.

She wore a bespoke hand-made India Green Hillary Clinton style pant-suit while inviting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Victoria, because for India the colour symbolises “New Beginnings”. Victorians were not invited. It is also a revered colour in Islam. Modi also performed a Welcome to Country. Not an Aboriginal Australian, because they too were recently Corporatized, thus giving up, albeit unwittingly, their Rights as Men & Women on the Land.

I cannot imagine what such an event would be called if only “Australians” were invited, and I doubt our “elected officials” would show up in the way they did for this event. Here are all the smiling Liberal Politicians excited to meet their new Victorians, voters and taxpayers all, after their PM Scott Morrison poisoned the Australian Victorians to make way for them.

They can surely be only one of two things. Incredibly stupid or evil. Neither seems worth voting for or believing in.

I’m pretty sure it was Scott Morrison who referred to Australians he wished “vaccinated” as “sheep” who must all go through the “sheep dip”. Perhaps we need to be sheep dipped? To become a different colour and therefore be treated with dignity and respect by Politicians? Just a thought.

It’s quite the turnaround I have to say, because ALL INDIANS arriving from India are what the Australian captured media have for 6 years now termed as ANTIVAXXERS. mRNA was not approved for use by the Indian Government, and so every single Indian arriving in Australia at least arrives UNVACCINATED. Interesting isn’t it?

But YOU, those of the OLD WORLD, the CONQUERED PEOPLE, must be identified and fingerprinted at every turn. To move around, to travel, to buy and sell homes or do anything else. Because as part of the OLD WORLD, the OLD AUSTRALIA, and someone who might seek their Rights under their Constitution, YOU are a threat to it all.

Most Australian Politicians do not understand Australia at all. Many don’t even have a grasp of the English Language. That should come in handy in the future.

Of course it had to be this way. If a person “understands” too much, they are of no use to the Corporate Invaders and in fact can prove troublesome to the Fraud. Senator Rod Culleton of WA was removed from his position, reportedly for a Bankruptcy issue, but more likely because in his maiden speech he pointed out that the Senate was not running “according to Law”. It was referred to a High Court Judge and proven to be a correct assertion. Soon afterwards, he was gone.

We can’t have smart people running a Country.

So we have a bunch of highly paid Bureaucrats who are doing nothing for the Australian people, or people of their States, States now being run like Countries, Victoria “apparently” signing Treaties & such, whilst all the while performing the duty of appearing to care about Poor People. It’s almost comedic. The expenses data on these individuals alone would make your toes curl. Some “only” spend $250,000 in taxpayer funds every 12 weeks, others, like PM Anthony Albanese, up to $900,000 every 12 weeks. That’s $3.6 MILLION a year on expenses alone, outside of their salaries, which they clearly have no occasion to touch with expenses paying for their homes, vehicles, clothing, utilities, gifts, travel and food. Surely if they “cared” about Poor People they would not spend $3.6M a year of their money on “Sundries”?

YOU it seems, are being asked, via Digital ID to PARTICIPATE IN THE FRAUD. That’s right, by going along with measures that are clearly contrary to Constitutions and Common Law, taking you out of Jurisdiction and into Corporate Contracts, for that is what Digital ID is, your contract with the new Corporate State, you are being asked to join in the FRAUD.

“Technological Progress only happens when its products can in some way be used for the diminution of human liberty” “1984” George Orwell

For an awfully long time, actually, most of my life, things have not been adding up. Take for-instance the Death of Princess Diana. We were told, again by corporate media, that this was the photograph of Diana getting into her blue Mercedes-benz with a black registration plate, just minutes before her Death in a Paris tunnel. A Death that occurred in a “black” Mercedes-benz with a “yellow” registration plate.

And we sheep accepted it. You see why they refer to us as such?

Sort of looks staged.

Like the vehicle she was actually travelling in was spirited off somewhere, and this one used for the Hollywood effect of an RTA. Wherever that woman ended up, it wasn’t good. The woman whose Son is about to become King of England. Or will it be the Chairman of the Board of the NEW Corporate Govt?

We were also told for a long time that the World was “Overpopulated”. Now it seems we weren’t populated enough? The UK and Australia experiencing mass migration in?

Is it actually because the only overpopulated Countries were those in the 3rd World? And so the NEW One World Government, out of Jurisdiction and operating under FRAUD, has declared under its new rules based order that the “overflow” is to be spread across the West far and wide. Not only that we will thank the out-of-control Countries who managed to outgrow THEIR resources by not only accepting their overflow but thanking them with payments of hundreds of billions of our tax dollars and as much Uranium as they can enrich enough to wipe us off the map at a later date?

Our Privileged Minority of Australian Bureaucrats serve no function. For us.

The Western World is now more primitive, dangerous and savage than it was 75 years ago. And while POWER remains in the hands of the privileged minority of the few, Bureaucrats, who are provably untrustworthy, our lives will become gradually worse over the next 75 years.

Why do we not have self-contained economies? Because the Government Contracts are worth more if they are servicing not just their own nations, but others too. Yet this enriches our enemies? Money comes first….

Labor (but it’s all of them) in Australia call Australia Day INVASION DAY. It’s that nasty time in History where the British brought skills that created stunning architecture and also had their Queen (Victoria) sign a solemn contract with those travelling to the NEW WORLD called a Constitution, that their Rights and in particular Land Rights, would be protected.

But now we are in the midst of a new COLONIZATION by a new Invader.

One who will not wish to adhere to a contract signed by prior invaders. But instead wants you to sign all your previous Rights away.

2026 will never be called INVASION YEAR.

Even though, it clearly is.

And if you complain about it, notice it or object, you will become of interest to a system seeking to abolish Jury Trials, a move achieved for “Speech & Thought Crime” in the UK. That’s why Starmer left, he achieved great things for the One World Government.

You see years ago it was established and known that Judges who were paid by the Crown could not possibly be impartial. They, like us, would likely work in the interests of their paymaster. And so, in order for us to believe in the Justice System and “behave” they initiated Jury Trials. To reassure us that a Jury of our Peers, Volunteers would be “Fair Justice”.

Fairness and Justice are walking out the door.

When the people paid to profit the State, Corporate or otherwise, can determine which Law to bend or attribute to any perceived crime by you, there is no Justice.

Not one current sitting Australian Politician ever refers to the Commonwealth Constitution 1900uk

NONE

That’s because they are well aware that Australia is not being run as a Commonwealth Nation and hasn’t been for a very long time. It’s why they cancelled the Commonwealth Games.

So if they are NOT our Governments, and they are NOT working for us?

Who are they?

I think it’s about time Australians asked them.

Nicola Charles