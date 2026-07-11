Nicola’s Substack

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Jim McConnell's avatar
Jim McConnell
2h

Thanks Nicola it's cold here today I'm trying to keep warm. Yours comments washed over me like shower of ice water. So tragically true, If only these comments of yours was posted on every lamppost in Australia maybe just maybe it may wake up the sleepers who don't want to look at anything that may wake them from their slumber. I'm sending this to all my children who won't even read it as may wake them from their delirium that all is ok!

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Lady Saffire BoVardia's avatar
Lady Saffire BoVardia
2h

Great summary Nicola. I’m wondering whether any of these invading Arabs and Muslims have been vaxxed? If anyone knows where I can find the answer to that I’d appreciate it.

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