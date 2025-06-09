I used to believe so deeply in the concept of Government that I always wondered how I didn't end up some kind of Government Official. Growing up semi-rurally in the UK I could see the complete juxtaposition between life in the towns and life in the Countryside, as I bordered both. Thanks to the influence & propaganda of Hollywood and television shows, life in the Countryside was always, without question portrayed as dangerous. It was dark outside at night, pitch black in fact, no street lights and no footpaths to walk on, just high-sided lanes, blind bends and if you believed the propaganda, rapists and killers lurking behind every rain-soaked bush. Conversely life in the towns and suburbs we were told was safer. Orange street lights that were so bright one struggled to sleep without blackout curtains, CCTV in all highstreets & shopping centres, and a School for your children sitting conveniently at the end of most streets.

I grew up watching shows like Crimewatch UK. Detailed investigations shared with the public were designed to exhibit that criminals really couldn't get away with much because suburban and city life meant there was always a camera or a witness around to help identify wrongdoers. After scaring the shit out of the viewers with tales of rape and murder the show was always signed off with the same script from the presenters.

"Remember, crimes like those you've seen tonight are actually quite rare, so please do sleep well."

Nobody did.

All the same I still firmly believed that the unfathomably blurry footage of criminals delivered by said camera's would always lead to justice, yet they rarely did. Nothing made sense. In the nineties the footage of crimes was still black and white and grainy, showing the journey of said criminal from one suburb to the next, and occasionally we'd see aerial footage of a chase from a helicopter with heat seeking equipment on board. I noted that even as the criminal ran through suburbs and hid in garden sheds etc only their heat could be seen, not the bodies of any of the inhabitants in the surrounding homes. Which I found odd. Almost Hollywood-esk. What bothered me most about it was how much that footage improved when it came to revenue generation. From the eighties onwards, should a person run a red light, a clear snapshot of the driver could be recorded in glorious technicolour, despite the vehicle often moving at high speed, and a fine issued. ATMs at Banks also had good camera technology for those removing cash. So why was this technology not available to protect citizens in the towns and cities?

We are seeing a similar situation now in 2025. Despite knowing that Governments are utilizing facial recognition technology and that camera's at a football stadium can zoom in to film a couple kissing in a crowd of 90,000 fans, we are handed once again online blurry footage of machete wielding criminals in shopping malls of such poor quality that one can barely ascertain the race of the subject, never mind a close up, clear faced shot, but perhaps that's the point. When clear footage is obtained during a crime, like the recent hold up of an alcohol store near me, the news blurs out the faces of the criminals in their reports to "respect their privacy". Why on earth would we be respecting the privacy of criminals while fully paid up ticket holders for a tennis match are subjected to facial recognition technology? Is this not horribly arse about?

And so I have come to believe that those in Governance have for a long time been lying to us, probably about all things. Why do loathsome, unlikeable and insincere individuals, always guilty of allocating themselves pay rises for doing such amazing jobs, whilst ensuring your wages are never raised in line with inflation, meaning your quality of life is reduced, end up in Politics and the good guys who run on policies we all agree with never get a look in? I now believe it is because the successful Politicians are those who realised a long time ago that there is only one choice. You are either the Hammer or the Nail, and they chose Hammer.

The Five Eyes governments have seemingly become a Death Cult. They are comprised of those who smile condescendingly on camera while making sure you are harmed, over and over and over again. They have absolutely no problem with lying to you about what is really being done, signed, rolled out or considered. The Australian government signed on to the International Health Treaty without sending the "Health" Minister! What's he for then? They are unconcerned with crimes that make town and city living dangerous, and even if, on the rare occasion the criminals are caught, they are bailed almost immediately, because nothing says Law and Order like putting those who would cause you harm back into your suburban community. In fact they would like everyone OUT of the dark Countryside and forced to live in the dangerous suburbs, to save the planet. Not them though, no, they are busy buying up masses of Farmland and huge swathes of Countryside. That's allowed. They are as exempt from saving the planet as they were from becoming a medical experiment.

This is not me advocating for a One World Government. Absolutely not. That would comprise of a low police presence, policed and governed by cameras society, which we are already seeing is pointless and ineffective. Somewhere there are command centres for all these cameras and the quality of the footage and their ability to curb violent crime are carefully controlled by overlords who likely only hand over clear footage of crimes when the perpetrators are white males. . What this means is that governments are pro crime when it is against the domestic populations.

Why did we ever question it?

Over the long weekend our family learned of 3 more deaths following covid vaccination in our extended family and one fall into Dementia for another, who had been prescribed Statins by her GP.

We are under attack. The question as to criminal intent is settled. Our voices have been deemed irrelevant by "government". We wish our Nations to UNsign the WHO Treaty, they sign it. We wish medical autonomy, they removed it. The Death Cult is unwavering in their pursuit of us, a pursuit I believe they will not relinquish until most of us are dead. They have KPI's and those KPI's must be met.

What is most interesting is that the Guilty are now being praised and given honors. Jacinda Ardern is now a Dame. Not British, not nice, not a good leader, but a Dame none the less. I'm a Brit who tried to help, I got deplatformed and made jobless. Nice "work" if you can get it and stomach it Jacinda. Scott Morrison, has just received the Country's highest honor, he of "No Jab No Play" for his remarkable "Leadership" during the non-Pandemic Pandemic. Literally the Best Liar Award.

But what do all of these "special" people have in common? Aside from their criminal intent?

They are all UNVACCINATED

READ THAT AGAIN

During the period 2020-2025, have you lost to death in your friends, family and colleagues cohort, more than 3 vaccinated individuals? Multiply that by your populations and truly think about what has been done here.