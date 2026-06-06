One day soon, in Australia, the lights could go out, regularly, and for quite some time.

There will be no work, no school, no stores, no shopping malls, no gas stations, no internet, no television, no cooking, no heating, no cooling and no travel.

And no Labor Party to blame, they’ll be in the wind.

If you have ever sat through a blackout for many days you will know that it demolishes human lives. Having power has been something we have become accustomed to. Relied upon. And raised families to rely upon it too.

But what people are unaware of, what they will never be offered transparency on, is why so much change is happening in such a short space of time, and to be honest, I’m questioning that myself.

My concerns are growing daily about Data Centres. Not only that they are being built, but that those tasked with Authority and Leadership were ever foolish enough to believe they would be a good idea.

Senator for South Australia Alex Antic has emailed his supporters warning about Data Centres and their vast requirements regarding electricity and water for cooling. In it he shared a photograph of Sarah Connor, the character from Terminator who desperately tried to save humanity from itself, watching over hectares of Data Centres being built for AI.

It is beginning to feel like we may be funding our own demise.

No-one, and I mean no-one has ever stepped forward to tell us why Data Centres will make OUR lives better?

My daughter likened what mankind is attempting to do with AI and Data Centres as like a starving dog beginning to eat off its own tail.

You may not know, but Australia, population 28 Million, is set to become the WORLDS 2nd Largest Data Centre location, beaten to 1st by the USA, population over 300 Million.

Australia is about to be destroyed for a technological age desired by about 300 wealthy families, and not wanted by the remaining 8 Billion people (so we’re told) on Earth.

Some points to note:

I believe Australia’s Energy Bills suddenly & inexplicably quadrupled in pricing to “teach us” (no doubt AI’s genius idea) to “use less” electricity in our daily lives. Let’s face it, we have all been left scratching our heads as to why a bill that was previously $380 prior to the man-made Pandemic, is now $1200. Blackrock CEO Larry Fink has often said during interviews that humanity needs to be “taught how to behave”. I think this is one of the methods they are employing, and frankly it smacks of terrorism. Financial violence to achieve Political ends. We are now all living in darker homes, using heating less, feeling guilty and worried when we do use it, terrified what bill will follow.

And why when EV drivers pull up to their designated bays at Bunnings and the like, are they not required to swipe a credit card for the charge? The way everyone else pays at the pump? I again believe this is a plan by AI to teach humans that they are “better off” driving an EV. Why? Because your EV will be in constant contact with said Data Centres, and as you move around your city and state you will be a constantly visible “bleep on the Map”. No warrant required. Sneaky. What about the Privacy Act of 1988? What if you are a dissident journalist? A lawyer or Judge sitting on a sensitive case? A Political opponent? The access and what may be done with that knowledge is incredibly dangerous. The digital sentries are your 5G towers. That’s right, they weren’t for better phone reception after all. They lied again.

Showing concern about Data Centres could see you flagged as a Terrorist! Well that just takes the biscuit. You might as well classify anyone who doesn’t agree with you as a Terrorist, and it’s ridiculous. But it exists because the dollar value of the installations is worth more to them than your human rights.

So as the dribbles of information, none of it good, begin to emerge AFTER the behemoth centres are erected and agreed upon by Labor, and money has exchanged hands, we begin to see much of what Labor labelled as “The Green Movement” was actually to link your lives, without your knowledge or consent, to the Data Centres. EV’s - linked to Data Centres, SMART Meters - linked to Data Centres, Houses being built with no gas supply - at the mercy of the Data Centres, Australia’s Natural Gas being sold overseas, in fact almost “given away” - meaning you cannot heat or eat outside the matrix of the smart tech data centre linked World (they’ll be outlawing matches soon to light your gas with), Digital ID and the big one Digital Currency - all linked to the Data Centres.

Now,

What do you think will become of this Digital ID, Digital Currency, Smart-grid controlled Home, Electric Vehicle, Electric smartphone, when THE POWER GOES OUT?

Oh that’s easy,

What will be ended is human existence. And so it begs the question, was that the point?

Your warning from Senator Antic below:

Now, does any of that sound GREEN to you?

Nicola Charles