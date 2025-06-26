Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
3

The Daily Australian 120 Nicola takes on Gr0k. How much of life in 2025 is just a movie? w/ Nicola Charles & Jason Olbourne

Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
Jun 26, 2025
10
3
Share
Transcript

© 2025 Nicola Charles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture