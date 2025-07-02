Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
3

THE CHRIS SHOEMAKER M.D INTERVIEW on The White Rabbit Podcast

Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
Jul 02, 2025
2
3
Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Nicola Charles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture