Welcome Aussies!!!

It’s time to start pro-actively taking care of ourselves, our families & our health.

It’s as easy as 1-2-3 with The Aussie Buyers Club!

We will research & recommend Australian Products, Made in Australia, from Businesses Owned & Operated by Australians FOR YOU!!!

This week we will be focusing on Water & the quality of it, with a major interview on Wednesday, but we will also be bringing to you Health Foods, Organic Foods recommendations and also Beauty Products that are chemical free.

The brainchild of Nicola Charles, Australia’s White Rabbit, we will stand behind any product we recommend via The Aussie Buyers Club.

We know this will be a slow build and based on word-of-mouth, just like it used to be in the old days before businesses could falsely claim to be Australian and pay for nasty, dare I use the word! Google Reviews!

Well, nobody can pay for Reviews with us!

We will share YOUR Reviews of the Products we recommend not only with other Potential Buyers but also the Sellers, so they can understand how best to serve you better.

We can easily push back against greedy mega-corporations who care only about profits and not people by thinking about where we spend our hard earned and heavily taxed Australian dollars.

Everything we are, everything we breathe, everything we drink and everything we eat and place on our skin effects our ability to think, rationalise and make sound decisions for those we are responsible for, whether that be children or elderly relatives.

If you would like your Australian Owned & Made Products and Services recommended by The Aussie Buyers Club please contact us at : theaussiebuyersclub@gmail.com where we will arrange to review your products before recommending them to our base.

Thank You & we look forward to serving you dear fellow Aussies!

The Aussie Buyers Club