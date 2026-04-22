TERRORISM DOWN UNDER?

Nicola’s SubstackTERRORISM DOWN UNDER?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:08-23:08Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenTERRORISM DOWN UNDER?Nicola CharlesApr 22, 2026∙ Paid31ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Nicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesTERRORISM DOWN UNDER?1 hr ago • Nicola CharlesAUSTRALIA HAS NO FEDERAL LEGISLATION PROTECTING AUSTRALIANS FROM GOVT PROPAGANDA (LIES)20 hrs ago • Nicola CharlesTHE PEOPLE V THE SHORT INVESTORS; BETTING ON OUR CURRENCIES COLLAPSINGApr 20 • Nicola CharlesGLOBALIST CRISIS STAGE III INCOMINGApr 16 • Nicola CharlesRAPE BRITAIN; THE END OF WOMEN'S RIGHTS AS THE CROWN INVITES HOARDS OF RAPISTS & PEDOPHILES INTO OUR TOWNS & CITIESApr 15 • Nicola CharlesDENY DENY DENYApr 15 • Nicola CharlesTHE ROYAL FAMILY - WHAT ARE THEY FOR? A WHITE RABBIT SPECIALApr 14 • Nicola Charles