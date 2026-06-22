SLAVERY WAS WRONG THEN & IT'S WRONG NOW

Nicola’s SubstackSLAVERY WAS WRONG THEN & IT'S WRONG NOW0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:04:28-1:04:28Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenSLAVERY WAS WRONG THEN & IT'S WRONG NOWNicola CharlesJun 22, 2026∙ PaidShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Nicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesDr. Judy Wilyman "98% of TGA Funding come from the Pharmaceutical Industry"12 hrs ago • Nicola CharlesMY PLANS KILL OFF 50% OF HUMANITY, BUT I CANNOT PAY TAXES, SO THOSE WHO REMAIN MUST PAY DOUBLE, LOVE A.IJun 21 • Nicola CharlesNEVER HAVE SO MANY BEEN "WATCHED" BY SO FEWJun 19 • Nicola CharlesNEVER HAVE SO MANY BEEN "WATCHED" BY SO FEW #SAYNOTODIGITALIDJun 18 • Nicola CharlesSUICIDAL EMPATHY INFECTS THE WESTJun 18 • Nicola CharlesTHE GAME ENDS WHEN YOU REFUSE TO PLAY; SILENCE THE CASH REGISTERSJun 17 • Nicola CharlesSTARMER CLAIMS TO PROTECT CHILDREN WITH ONE HAND WHILE ENDANGERING THEM WITH THE OTHERJun 15 • Nicola Charles