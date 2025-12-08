*** IN 24HRS TIME MILLIONS OF AUSTRALIANS COULD DISAPPEAR FROM SOCIAL MEDIA***

Hounded out of their FREE Speech by UNFREE Fines being threatened by Australian #Labor in a move that breaches Constitutional Protections & Political Debate, preventing those who will not comply with losing access to their LIVE feeds from Parliament, their Democracy, which run on Youtube. A.I accounts however do not seem to need to show proof of identity, who owns & operates it, in a nasty little anti-human move.



Join myself, Debra Yuille co-founder of Oz Exits the WHO, Dr. Duncan Syme, Cyber Specialist Ben Britton & Steve McGrath for;



***RESIST DIGITAL I.D***