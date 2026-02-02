Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack
Nicola’s Substack
PUBLIC ENEMY NO.1
0:00
-1:04:58

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s Substack

PUBLIC ENEMY NO.1

Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
Feb 02, 2026
∙ Paid

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Nicola Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture