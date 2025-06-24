I think that for as long as this planet has been inhabited by human beings, the rich have conspired to slaughter the poor. Likely for the same reasons the rich are conspiring to slaughter the poor today, resources. They are incapable of sharing even the scraps with those they consider less than. But there have been other unsettling similarities in the sadistic ways the rich have chosen to dispose of the poor. Their weapons of choice though varied have always sought to achieve a hands-free element. Crucifixion. Not a blade through the heart, or a beheading, just the sadistic act of nailing a human being to wood and raising them high enough that they would be beyond the help of the empathetic who might seek to provide them water or clean their wounds, and let starvation and nature do the rest. Prolonging the agony of death & the knowledge for the victim that they creep ever closer to it with every passing minute. Abortion. It’s not murder or infanticide if the mother hasn’t yet seen how adorable her child is, just extract it away like lancing a boil before anyone allows humanity and emotions to get in the way of the disposal of just another poor child. Leaving the mother with a lifelong hole in her heart & the constant pain of regret. Covid-19. The ultimate double-barrelled, hands-free sadistic slaughter of the poor. Like the previous methods, it involved via propaganda on TV, radio & online, carefully crafted Promotional Ads, advertising the coming plague. A young woman gasping to breathe, panicked expression, all bought and paid for by the rich to terrify, terrorize and sadistically torture the poor into running for their lives from the big, bad Dragon on the way to kill them. All the way from China with love. Following the careful instructions of the rich ringmasters in the United States of America. Who also spent decades prior to the “Event” laughing conspiratorially among themselves about the coming Cull of the Useless Eaters as their scientists crept ever closer to that perfect bioweapon. Murder for hire never felt so good.

This isn’t just depopulation. This is enjoying the death & terror. It’s enjoying the planning, executing & deployment of the attack over an extended period of time. No quick death for the poor.

It hasn’t been a 5-year War from 2020 to 2025. Its planning has paper trails going back to at least 2012, when Patents began emerging in the USA for the Systems & Methods of testing & tracing for a Coronavirus Outbreak. Because one simply couldn’t put all this time & effort into Mass Murder without seeing some kind of profit at the end of it. And my goodness did they ever.

I guess at the end of the day the notion that Murder is some rare & abhorrent human action that even if achieved once for the poor, means a lifetime in a concrete cell, is actually as fictional as their rare side effects of mRNA, if you are rich. Murder it seems for the rich has been a way to remove competition, prevent whistleblowers, silence affairs & replace Presidents. And for the rich they don’t care how large the catastrophe is or how many innocents who have nothing to do with their plots and schemes may die in the process, the Grander the better!

Titanic

9/11

And countless air disasters

Human history is peppered with man-made, deliberately engineered mass murders that are lovingly retold & rebranded for the poor as Tragedy, Terror or Plague.

When they were & are in fact, nothing of the kind.

They are fully scripted, funded, directed, produced, distributed & published LIES. Fairytales told by the rich to make you grateful it wasn’t you, obedient, law-abiding, but most importantly, not a threat to them.

Nicola Charles