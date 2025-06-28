Once upon a time, Planet Earth was an organic entity, inhabited by organic species, in a living, breathing system where most life had a purpose and actually complimented each other. For example, Trees. Trees produce the Oxygen we breathe, through a process called Photosynthesis. They use sunlight, water and carbon dioxide to create glucose, their food. The “manufacturing” process of Trees making their food omits Oxygen. How very benevolent of them. They not only process the carbon dioxide, but they have their own “natural” way of paying us for it. With life giving Oxygen. Example 2, Earth’s Oceans. Through a process called Biodegradation, microorganisms in the oceans break down organic matter from human waste and convert it into simpler compounds. Human waste used to contain nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus which stimulates growth of marine organisms.

But what are Trees and Oceans now being exposed to due to human intervention and “Science”? Science that is now looking more like Eco-terrorism every day. A plethora of “unspecified” man-made chemicals have been sprayed onto our Trees for a number of years, in a biological attack upon the human beings beneath them. Fur trees in particular are not faring well under the chemical assault and some are referring to it as “Furmageddon”. The once organic humans are also being attacked in other ways. Human augmentation into something that crosses the divide between organic and man-made is well underway, with a deceptive and undisclosed biological and technological attack the wealthy humans called a remedy for a nasty flu. Likely also engineered and not found in nature. This will mean that the waste from humans will also no longer be organic. What effect will that have on the planet’s oceans? Nobody seems to know. Or if they do, they are not sharing that information.

I believe what has been sought here with what we are told are mRNA products to improve health, is the creation of abnormal human proliferation. Proliferation is the process of cell division, therefore increasing the number of cells in the body and promoting good overall health crucial for various biological functions. However, should something be introduced that causes abnormal human proliferation cancers are encouraged as is plague formation in artery walls. Plague formations from arteries and their walls are now being removed from the dead bodies of the deceased post human intervention with mRNA technology which promised to improve health outcomes.

I have two major concerns.

Does the technology used to cause abnormal human proliferation live-on and survive post the infected human death ie: after burial and during the process of the body breaking down, will this technology be at risk of infecting life inside the Earth?

Will this technology be excreted by living humans in waste that will be carried into our oceans and potentially have an effect on other life forms?

Why would anyone in any position of authority and/or knowledge, wish to undertake a program, a conspiracy, a plot, a scheme, to create a Poisoned Planet inhabited by Poisoned Human Beings? We should have been more alerted to the man-made poisoning of this planet a long time ago. Not by carbon or energy use, natural energy that came from wood, coal and gas, materials organically available on planet Earth. But chemicals like Grunt 750, 1080, Roundup and others which poison our wild animals and earth for many years without recovery. And now we are living in the age of technological and biological warfare on an unprecedented scale, poisoning human beings and undoubtedly the planet around them.

We are here but for a short time.

We are the custodians only of our land, our homes and this place.

How have we allowed the greedy and insane to make such a mess of “being human”? There is no respect for the rest of humanity, our feelings about the planet or our God given involvement in how this realm is run, kept and respected. Money alone does not give anyone a greater “stake” in humanity. The chemical production of Corporations seeking profit, Monsanto, BP etc has been unchecked for far too long, with those running these businesses for profit having the nerve to tell people who live tiny lives that they must “change”.

We don’t need a World Health Organisation Treaty on what chemicals can be used for profits during the next engineered profiteering from mass murder. We need a Treaty to BAN all non-organic intrusion into human life. Argh but there lies the problem. That is probably where the powers that be wished to end up. However, the World they created, encouraged and profited from generated a false abundance. Human beings became fat, lazy and disconnected from their food supply. And so, in what must be the greatest crime scene cover up in human history, they will forcibly make 90% of humanity self-suicide with their chemicals and technology, and THEN become organic with what is left.

Conspiracy & Crime Scene coverups are still crimes.

I think it’s about time we laid charges against them. Because they are the ones who created a bloated World for profit, and they must be the ones to pay the ultimate price for their pieces of Silver.

Nicola Charles