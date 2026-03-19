Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

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Sean's avatar
Sean
10h

Yet another great read, and sorry in part for you not being weak and controlled enough for the cesspit if politics. Consolation? You'll retain your soul and self worth.

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Christine Thompson's avatar
Christine Thompson
9h

I saw a great movie on Netflix the other night, which speaks volumes about how people behave when they think they're in control: worth the time to watch &.relax, called: The Swedish Connection (based on facts) 👌🏼 lts all pride (the original meaning)

And besides Nicola, remember that it's all a big shit show (l mean, ' all the world's a stage') so no sweat!

I got 'cancelled' as they say, back in 2021-2 (as a teacher) for not playing 'Russian roulette ' with fake objectives...life goes on, and usually for the better as we adapt!

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