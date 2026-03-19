Today I was told by a minor Australian Political Party that I was not a suitable candidate for the lower house elections in November in Victoria, and the reason why floored me.

Okay so let’s backtrack.

For a number of months I have been jumping through hoops quietly in the background to see if it was possible to represent the people of Victoria in a seat as a Minister by running as a lower house candidate in the elections this November.

I did not seek this out, it was brought to me, and in a decision to place duty over my own personal life goals I decided I should entertain it.

I was interviewed at length, with everyone involved knowing and understanding who I am, where I hail from, my career history and profile in Australia. I was asked to provide a Police Check, which I undertook as requested, surprising them all when it came back clean as a whistle.

I was taken to meet donors, spending hours listening and introducing myself, and I was taken on the road to meet with potential voters. During the latter meeting I was announced to a room of people at an AGM as a “Candidate” not yet announced.

I didn’t talk about any of this publicly because somewhere in the back of my mind I kept reminding myself that Political Parties are not to be trusted and until I see my name on that ballot sheet, it simply isn’t real. I realise now that was one of my many Guardian Angels whispering to me from the other place “Be cautious”.

Then in the past 7 days things began to feel more active. I was voicing concerns about culture clashes in Victoria as our city Melbourne grows at the speed of a body builder on anabolic steroids, and I also voiced concerns about the election “Preference” system. Preferences had been mentioned by potential voters I had met as a driving force behind who they would vote for, so naturally I thought this an important issue.

Voters I had noticed were generally confused until recently about how the Preference system works and indeed were not always clear on how to fill in a ballot. This was something I had hoped to focus on to prevent those people the voters wanted to keep OUT, from being unwittingly voted IN.

But today, I got “the call”.

I wasn’t told, “You are too Conservative for us”, or, “You don’t have enough donors to support you”. No, I was told,

“You talk about a wide variety of subjects in the news, you have built a massive brand and we don’t think you would be able to only talk about party policy and not comment on anything else.”

Translated this means,

We cannot control you like a puppet, so you are no good to us.

What this means is that every single post, every single speech, every single policy, every single reaction and every single thing your current politicians in Parliament say or do is CONTROLLED by the Party. Not you the voter, not the individual you thought you voted for because he said he grew up poor and is therefore “just like you”. But by whoever is controlling The Party.

1984 anyone?

The sad thing is it doesn’t have to be this way.

I didn’t want it to be this way, and I had respected them for approaching someone like myself who I think you will agree is reasonably uncontrollable.

I am so tired of the myriad of excuses being offered as Leadership in Australia since 2020.

“It’s the Pandemic

It’s Ukraine

It’s Gaza

It’s Russia

It’s Iran

It’s Climate Change

It’s Meningitis

That’s why the Country is suffering inflation, crime and a collapse in living standards, not us!”

And yet Javier Milei has managed to fix Argentina for the betterment of his people? And he lives in the same World as the rest of us.

Australia could also be fixed, very quickly, with the right people in office.

But when those people are told, “You are not a puppet we can control so you are no good to us”, things will never change, and you’d better get used to the status quo.

Me and my mouth are now going to collapse in a heap with some crackers and cheese, as I lick my wounds from yet another run-in with the filthy game of Australian politics.

See you on the Podcast,

Nicola Charles (cancelled again)