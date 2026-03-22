NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT? WHAT NATIONAL SECURITY?

An Australian Minister promoting a Chinese EV brand that is discussed in the USA as being a National Security threat. #Labor have no idea what they are doing to this Country. They will push Australians into EV's this fuel crisis and then........ a few moments later there will be rolling blackouts thanks to the Data Centres sucking up all our energy and they won't be able to charge. Everything is a trap or a fraud.
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