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Catherine Elliss's avatar
Catherine Elliss
7h

Not surprised but absolutely saddened. Thanks Nicola for sharing. In Yuval’s book Nexus we see the evolution of ai and how it was already also giving legal opinions years ago. Medical opinions also seem to be a thing of the past with protocols to be followed.

But God, He is good and has a different plan. I truly believe the best is yet to come

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Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
7h

I’ve been saying this for some time!

The same with NDIS! These participants have a target on their head for human trafficking into mini-institutions through Guardianship and child protection systems.

Yes, death panels are being established as we speak and I suspect South Australia is leading the charge!

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