Yesterday I was personally asked to sit in on a meeting with a Health Visitor who had made an appointment with a 95 year old relative to discuss the coming “changes” to Australia’s MY AGED CARE system from 2026.

Both the health visitor, and those of us in the room, were moved to tears upon hearing the news she had to deliver. Her explanations were peppered with comments like, “I don’t necessarily agree with this personally, but….” and it made for an uncomfortable 90 minutes. I actually felt sorry for her as she was required to sit down, no doubt day after day, and tell the elderly and their families, that after a lifetime of paying taxes and being a law abiding citizen, the Australian Government was cutting them loose, worse, sacrificing them & their well-being to their greedy, private technology partners from this day forth.

How?

Oh that’s easy. Remove Humans and therefore Humanity from AGED CARE.

Our relative has recently undergone multiple Neurosurgeries for a brain bleed. Yes he is vaccinated with mRNA. The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne were wonderful. The British & South African Neurosurgeons were “human”, sensitive, considerate and entirely at the top of their game. Discussions were had with family members regarding decisions, care and risk versus benefit and the intricate details of what the procedures were and how they would be performed were explained in detail. It was what is rapidly becoming “Old School Healthcare”. They did Australia proud.

The following phase was the at-home post Neurosurgery care following a couple of days in hospital. This post Neurosurgery care is in place for a period of no more than 12 weeks and includes things like Physiotherapy to ensure that all motor skills are intact following surgery. Again, very much as you would expect.

But now things have changed.

In the “Old’ Australian AGED CARE system patients would go from the 12 weeks post surgical care team onto the long-term care from AGED CARE. Decisions are made about what the patient “qualifies for” which is a little indelicate I have to say, considering almost all of our seniors in Australia were former taxpayers, and our relative certainly was, having run his own business for most of his life, and once that is established the process moves into the next phase.

That system no longer exists and is gone forever.

Currently there are now 3 phases.

The 12 weeks post surgical care at home, and two more. These are the two more that the health visitor clearly wasn’t on board with.

From 2026/27 AGED CARE in Australia is going to closely resemble, albeit quietly and subtly, one of Bill Gates Death Panels. Here is how they are doing it.

Phase 3 is a shocker.

Australia will no longer have “Human Beings” deciding on the allocated CARE of its elderly. Full stop.

Enter the THING that is going to ascertain, based on whatever Peter Thiel and his ilk program it to ascertain, whether or not your Mum, Dad, Brother, Sister, Uncle, Aunt, Son or Daughter will Live or be left to Die, based on MONEY not need. It may also be based on how many injections you have submitted to as a good little citizen. Or on your Political beliefs, we just don’t know, because all of this is being done with no mandate from the people of this Country or a Referendum, and without any apparent Legislative Protections for Australians should the system begin making ruthless and inhumane decisions that cause pain and suffering.

In my humble opinion Australians have been sold out.

This system is currently being rolled over, which has added another odd phase. Phase 2.

Phase 2 has been initiated because Phase 3, full Artificial Intelligence jurisdiction over the care of the Australian elderly is in its infancy. This is a period of between 6 to 9 months where the elderly are fair game for Private Home Care Providers who will fill the gap between hospital treatments and full A.I control.

They are allocated by the government without the need for tenders, scoop up the referral numbers for the patients without consent, thus removing that referral number from all visible systems, and the families are stuck with them. They must pay them privately or receive no care before the full A.I control takes over.

It’s fair to say that any “wait” time of 6-9 months for AGED CARE at 95 is a little unfortunate, for obvious reasons. But then to know that what is waiting at the other end is not a human but a machine, a robot, a software program, a data centre quantum computing super-brain is gut-wrenching.

The elderly are rarely across technological changes as it is, never mind the total absence of human contact. It is heartless, selfish and extremely sinister.

Imagine receiving a “notification” that your surgery or procedure has not been approved by SKYNET and you are “on your own”. Is that even a human society anymore? We can send hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars overseas but we cannot pay humans to make a process “kinder” for the elderly?

Also please remember this is the experience of one individual who is lucky enough to have a younger spouse taking care of him, meaning he can remain at home. What on earth will become of the hundreds of thousands of Australian elderly in Care Homes?

Our Governments have completely lost the plot.

If it really is about money, they are stating clearly that the saving of money is more important than human beings, after they have ceased to be their taxpayers. I cannot accept that as a lawful form of governance. If you need more revenue then place speed cameras on the Monash Freeway! Almost daily I am the only one sitting on 100 whilst literally everyone else flies by at high speeds above the limit. You would clean up! But they don’t bother. Who needs road safety?

How on earth can Uniparty Governments claim to care about Pronouns, Offence and Heritage, when our Elderly ARE our Heritage. They built the Country, paid their fair share, more! and are now in need. One Australian has recently been arrested for causing a Politician to be “offended” online, under “Using a carriage service to cause offence” legislation. If our elderly are offended, does that count?

But no, already our State Premier and Prime Minister are wooing the ALL NEW Taxpayers whilst not keeping up their end of the bargain with the old ones.

It is a massive betrayal, a traitorous act, and extremely unfair.

I will be following this case closely to see first hand how the elderly of Australia are treated as our Governments slowly slide into a FULL Greed Model.

You see the issue I have with Artificial Intelligence being in any way involved in healthcare, is that it completely removes HUMANITY from the equation. And if we don’t have that, we don’t have a human civilisation left.

Nicola Charles