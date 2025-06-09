The reason migrant crime is permitted is because the crimes are against us and not the government. That is all they care about. Self preservation. They are likely laughing at us that it has taken us so long to work it out. When you view their actions through that lens all notion of law and order goes out the window. We are in a War for survival. They are seeking their own survival, not yours.
Nicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks to people like yourself, we are now, mostly all, aware of the demonic agenda of our cprporate govts. Mass immigration has served well to obliterate national resolve and undermine our culture. This is all planned as we know. Im glad to witness the collapse of the satanic controlled empire and greatful for the light you shine. Kick arse time everyone. Let's end this american corporate holocaust NOW. 😁👍