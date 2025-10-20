MELBOURNE WOZ HERE

Nicola’s SubstackMELBOURNE WOZ HERE0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -36:44-36:44Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenMELBOURNE WOZ HERENicola CharlesOct 20, 2025∙ Paid91ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Nicola’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inNicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesWHY NET ZERO IS A RACKETEERING CONSPIRACY THAT MUST BE HALTED.Oct 17 • Nicola CharlesNET ZERO IS RACKETEERING 101Oct 16 • Nicola CharlesAND THEN THE PEOPLE SAID NO... THE ENDOct 15 • Nicola CharlesWE WERE SICK LONG BEFOREOct 15 • Nicola CharlesSHOULD MARTIN BRYANT (IQ66) BE GRANTED A NEW JURY TRIAL UNDER THE CONSTITUTION? HAARP AUSTRALIA & WHO IS YOUR SUPERFUND, FUNDING?Oct 14 • Nicola Charles"We must marshall the forces of the private sector, in an advanced military style campaign, to ensure the World goes green" - King Charles…Oct 13 • Nicola CharlesACT 1; Competent Governance. ACT 2; Incompetent Governance. ACT 3; Competent A.I Post Nation Governance. ACT 4; BLACKMAILOct 12 • Nicola Charles