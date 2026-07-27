MELBOURNE; A WRETCHED HIVE OF SCUM & VILLAINY

Nicola’s SubstackMELBOURNE; A WRETCHED HIVE OF SCUM & VILLAINY0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:26-58:26Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenMELBOURNE; A WRETCHED HIVE OF SCUM & VILLAINYNicola CharlesJul 27, 2026∙ Paid413ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Nicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesMELBOURNE; A WRETCHED HIVE OF SCUM & VILLAINY1 hr ago • Nicola CharlesEXPOSED! AUSTRALIAN LABOR PARTY OF TODAY REGISTERED IN 1984 CLAIMING 135 YEAR HISTORYJul 23 • Nicola CharlesEXPOSED! AUSTRALIAN LABOR PARTY OF TODAY REGISTERED IN 1984 CLAIMING 135 YEAR HISTORYJul 23 • Nicola CharlesYOU CAN'T SPEAK WITH YOUR PM, BUT RICH CHINESE GAMBLERS CANJul 22 • Nicola CharlesTHE POLITICAL ROAD TO RUINJul 22 • Nicola CharlesTHE POLITICAL ROAD TO RUINJul 22 • Nicola CharlesAUST GOVT CONSPIRACY SCANDAL? LOOMING NATIONAL EMERGENCY KNOWN?Jul 20 • Nicola Charles