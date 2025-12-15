Labour are part of the nastiest cult of hatred that has ever existed on this planet, LORD MONCKTON

Nicola’s SubstackLabour are part of the nastiest cult of hatred that has ever existed on this planet, LORD MONCKTON0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -37:35-37:35Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenLabour are part of the nastiest cult of hatred that has ever existed on this planet, LORD MONCKTONNicola CharlesDec 15, 2025∙ Paid912ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inNicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesIF THEY IMMEDIATELY TALK LAW REFORMS, THE REAL TERRORISTS WERE THEIR GLOBALIST MASTERSDec 15 • Nicola CharlesIF THEY IMMEDIATELY TALK LAW REFORMS, THE REAL TERRORISTS WERE THEIR GLOBALIST MASTERSDec 15 • Nicola CharlesHOW ELLISON, GATES & BLAIR PURCHASED THE RIGHTS TO DESTROY CIVILIZATION & WE ARE MERELY COLLATEROL DAMAGEDec 11 • Nicola CharlesTHE OUTCOME OF THE WAR ON TERROR FOR YOU V THEMDec 10 • Nicola CharlesIS MASS MIGRATION STATE SPONSORED TERRORISM TO JUSTIFY DIGITAL ID?Dec 9 • Nicola CharlesTHE END OF THE WORLD AS KIDS KNOW IT UNDER LABORDec 8 • Nicola CharlesRESIST DIGITAL I.DDec 8 • Nicola Charles