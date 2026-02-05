Nicola’s SubstackKNOWN ASSOCIATES OF PEDOPHILES WANT TO SPY ON US THE WAY THEY SPIED ON CHILDREN, NO!21651×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -40:44-40:44Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.KNOWN ASSOCIATES OF PEDOPHILES WANT TO SPY ON US THE WAY THEY SPIED ON CHILDREN, NO!Nicola CharlesFeb 05, 20262165ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksNicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesThe association of Bill Gates & Jeffrey Epstein, and the revelations about their plans for a Global Pandemic, should mean that Australia…Feb 4 • Nicola CharlesBILL GATES RECKONING HAS BEGUNFeb 3 • Nicola CharlesThe UK's No.1 TV Health Doc The lack of foresight is staggering Take no advice from Doc Hillary againFeb 2 • Nicola CharlesYOUR MONEY IS DYING & THOSE WHO KILLED IT ARE PEDOPHILESFeb 2 • Nicola CharlesPUBLIC ENEMY NO.1 Feb 2 • Nicola CharlesCOURAGE UNDER FIREJan 30 • Nicola CharlesLIKE HIS FELLOW COMRADES BEFORE HIM IN AUSTRALIA, KEIR STARMER VISITS CHINA TO SEE "WHAT'S POSSIBLE" POST ECONOMIC COLLAPSEJan 28 • Nicola Charles