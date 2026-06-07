To celebrate our dear Monarch who appears to have abandoned his subjects in their hour of need I AM THE WHITE RABBIT is holding a 24hr MEGA-SALE on Paid Subscription.

On Tuesdays Show “THE SUSPICIOUS ELDER VIOLENCE THAT IS ALWAYS FILMED & DISSEMINATED BY THE MSM IN VICTORIA”

A show that cannot be missed.

The Perfectly matching outfits, the targeting of poorer Australian elders whilst the wealthy elderly with far more to steal sleep safely in their beds? It’s almost as if someone employed these gangs of thugs to terrorise the poor? But how does that make sense for criminals?

We will replay a 2018 interview between Nicola Charles & MP for Latrobe, MP Jason Wood (ex Police officer) who states clearly that the Sudanese gangs in the South East & West of Melbourne were being hired by the larger Victorian Gangsters to do their bidding. That’s eight years ago now, so who is organising this organised crime now in 2026? We discuss.

Monthly subs down from $30 to $25

Annual subs down from $190 to $90

Founding Member subs down from $240 to $160

OFFER ENDS TUESDAY 9TH JUNE 2026

See you there,

Nicola Charles