Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

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Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
4h

Hi Peeps, a special offer does not work for canceling and re-subscribing. Its for NEW subscribers. Once canceled your email eon't work again 🙏

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Jon Moten's avatar
Jon Moten
7h

White Rabbit, I've done my bit, and to think I'd add another dime in celebration of a monarch - please! As an American that makes me laugh 😂. Kidding a side, I'm, like so many others, are waiting to hear if you're going to run in the November election as an Independent. My additional $200.°° I pledged to add to your campaign, before the bad news, is set aside in case you move forward.

✌️😎

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