Let me just preface this by stating that I am not a doctor, nor an “Expert”, but I am however a human being, a social and political commentator and I am noticing some anecdotal evidence, often disregarded about a serious problem globally following mRNA injection regarding an “outbreak” of Dementia. As I write this, I am smoking one of two cigarettes I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nicola’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.