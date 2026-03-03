Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack
Nicola’s Substack
IS AUSTRALIA A FUEL FREE SITTING DUCK DURING WW3 "OR" IS CHRIS BOWEN LYING? WE HAVE THE ANSWER FROM THE OIL INDUSTRY
0:00
-42:34

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s Substack

IS AUSTRALIA A FUEL FREE SITTING DUCK DURING WW3 "OR" IS CHRIS BOWEN LYING? WE HAVE THE ANSWER FROM THE OIL INDUSTRY

Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
Mar 03, 2026
∙ Paid

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Nicola Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture