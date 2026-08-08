Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
5h

And we generational Australian's and Australian Aboriginals, need to show our displeasure at the polling booth .

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Jon Moten's avatar
Jon Moten
6h

White Rabbit, did you have too much coffee? I didn't know that dinosaurs had so much to say. Well, at least according to the opposition, whatever his name was. This fossil finished a second cup a few minutes ago. I'm waiting for my shift to end. In about three hours it will be a cold brew and a hot meal.

✌️😎

PS I'm looking forward to another spooky bedtime story. It was a nice change. It reminded me of some of the older radio programs back in the day.

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