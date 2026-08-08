If you are reading this, thanks for paying attention. I’m not actually sure it’s going to do any of us any good though.

I woke up in May 2020.

Just over 6 years & 2 months ago my conscious existence like many others became a living nightmare.

And 6 years & 2 months later it is becoming blisteringly obvious why.

There are currently 2 Tribes operating in Australia. Forget culture, race, religion, skin colour, ethnicity or identity. These two Tribes exist across all demographics of Australian life.

Imagine if you will that you are a ruthless gangster who always frequents the same chicken shop, because you love the chicken. The business is run well, clean, sources the best chickens and somehow their food is just a cut above the rest.

But… you are a ruthless gangster….

And you want the business for yourself.

You want the building, it’s Heritage listed and beautiful.

You want the good will of the business and its income.

But you also want the chickens to keep coming because, well, they’re the best.

To “acquire” the business “your way” would be to assassinate the gentlemen who currently owns and runs said business. The downside being, no more chicken.

You would have to bring in a new “Chicken Chef” to work there and run the place for you.

Easy.

Now picture the gutless little chislers currently in political office in the Commonwealth.

Inept, incompetent, corrupt and unable to run an economy or balance the books.

Imagine a fictitious scenario where they divided society up into Two Tribes when they finally came close to running out of other peoples money.

Let’s call the Tribes, the Target Group & the New Workers.

Each group multicultural.

As a gutless little chisler bureaucrat you isolate the Target group for their Assets. Like the Chicken Shop. Something you want, but simply want to take and not earn.

That’s easy.

Enter stage left “State Theft” in the form of Excessive & Unfair Taxation (the kind that lead to the American War of Independence when the Crown attempted to overtax those who settled in the New World), Excessive & Unfair Fines, Levies, Fuel Excise & Cost of Living.

It’s a great plan State Theft except for that one tiny little detail.

If you steal all the Assets from the Target group they have nothing left to spend at the shops and the greedy corporations & banks collapse.

That cannot happen.

WE can financially collapse, but not greedy, global corporations, no they need new customers.

So enter stage right New Workers!

It’s a curly one for the gutless little chislers though. The Asset rich Target group got that way by being hard workers, smart and reliable. That would need to be addressed otherwise they may find ways to survive the State Theft model, and if they did, boy! they’d be mighty pissed!

That’s okay governments have the ability to make, change and amend laws to suit their State Theft down to a tee.

They could design…

DEI - Diversity Equity & Inclusion;

A clever trick that ushers in the Wolf of Discrimination dressed as the Sheep of Benevolence, which benefits the new workers if you engineer it to make sense.

Discount Mortgages for the New Workers;

They are Asset Poor so allow them to become the new Debt Slaves for next time EASIER.

Humiliate the Target Group so they feel too ashamed to fight back against the Discrimination;

Call them, Privileged, Racist, Far-right, Anti-Vaxxers, Conspiracy Theorists, Transphobic etc.

Disable the children of the Target group to prevent inheritance of the Assets you want!;

Medical “help”, genital mutilation as a trend, confuse their minds, under educate them and encourage suicidal thoughts with propaganda.

This Conspiracy against the Target Group allows the engineers of the crime to look like they are “doing their best” while the Victims of the Crime look like disgraceful, ungrateful bigots.

It’s Genius!

Phew!!!!

Thank God that could never happen in the real World.

Nicola Charles