We all know that the bright spark who came up with taxation for a gas like carbon, that's actually good for the planet, by telling us it is bad for the planet, has probably been sacked.



However, in the absence of other bright sparks, because the UN forgot to inform everyone to stop drinking tap water, causing IQ's to drop sharply, they are continuing with their "The Emperor has no clothes on" lie.



Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts has publicly stated that Carbon Taxation was a construct to form a deceptive taxation, using Fraud (funny, I thought that was illegal), that would fund the One World Government, AKA the UN.



I'm pretty sure the UN & the IEA (International Energy Agency), if investigated, would be found to be "profiting from the Oil Shock Pain" as they likely profited from their Biological Attack, known by its fraudulent name "Pandemic" just five short years ago.



Who knows, perhaps a percentage of the $3.28c per litre now being charged in SE Melbourne is already heading over to the UN as we speak.



Either way, I can tell you this.



I will NEVER knowingly pay Carbon Taxation to anyone.



Not until I can send a Bill to the wealth class for the enormous amounts of poison released every time they open their pointless mouths. Which as we all know, is far too often

.