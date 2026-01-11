I AM THE WHITE RABBIT - 48HR FLASH SALE
ENDS MIDNIGHT TUESDAY 13TH JANUARY 2026
DON’T MISS THIS WEEKS SHOWS AS WE FOLLOW THE EFFORTS OF THE FABIAN GLOBALISTS TO BAN OR CONTROL ONLINE RESOURCES IN AUSTRALIA & THE UK IN A LAST DITCH DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO HOLD ON TO POWER & AVOID ACCOUNTABILITY. MONTHLY SUBS FOR THE NEXT 48HRS WILL FALL FROM $30 TO $20 PER MONTH. ANNUAL SUBS FALL FROM $190 TO $100! SEE YOU THERE!!!! TWR
Nicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you enjoy our fluffy white friend's daily shows and haven't subscribed yet, now's your chance to send Nicola some love, er, in the form of a tiny amount of money, monthly.
Nicola puts a LOT of effort into keeping you and me informed about the threats and opportunities facing us in this insane environment. And she deserves a little cash flow. C'mon, it'll make you feel good!