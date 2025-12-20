HONEST BASTARDS THINK TANK
If you have anything to contribute constructively, wish to donate or support in some other way the HONEST BASTARDS THINK TANK please email us outlining your concerns or ideas at hbthinktank@mailfence.com
The email account is visible to Nicola Charles, John Larter, Derek Fox & Doctor Rob Peterson.
Regards,
HONEST BASTARDS THINK TANK
Nicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I've emailed you. I'm evolving a method for self-healing from any or all of the syndromes, including long covid (not specifically long vaxx), which is going to become increasingly necessary.
Would this be useful in your country? https://localAlternatives.net