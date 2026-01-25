Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Stuart's avatar
Bob Stuart
42m

I find the Substack UX (user interface) baffling. Nothing works the way I expect, I can’t find a Search dialog box when I want to find something and I don’t understand the concept of ‘restacking’. And I’ve spent years developing database software. It must be my fault that I don’t GET it!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicola Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture