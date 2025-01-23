…..sick to death of this fucking bullshit.
Is there a vaccine for that? A tablet? A patch maybe? Or a brain chip?
Thanks for reading Nicola’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Perhaps only your phenomenally rich, bloated, detached wisdom could possibly advise on what’s best for me? After 2020 and the dawn of the age o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nicola’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.