HAVE THE WEALTH CLASS RESORTED TO TERRORISM & FRAUD TO PREVENT THEIR OWN EXTINCTION?

Nicola’s SubstackHAVE THE WEALTH CLASS RESORTED TO TERRORISM & FRAUD TO PREVENT THEIR OWN EXTINCTION?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:07:43-1:07:43Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Nicola’s SubstackSubscribe to listenHAVE THE WEALTH CLASS RESORTED TO TERRORISM & FRAUD TO PREVENT THEIR OWN EXTINCTION?Nicola CharlesJan 27, 2026∙ Paid11ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Nicola Charles.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Nicola’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNicola CharlesRecent EpisodesIS AUSTRALIA BEING DECOLONIZED FROM THE BRITISH/AMERICAN EMPIRE FOR SURVIVAL?Jan 22 • Nicola CharlesSLANDERED BY MACHINES, X IS PROFILING YOUJan 21 • Nicola CharlesAUSTRALIANS CAN NO LONGER SPEAK OR LIVE TRUTH AS THE ANGLOSPHERE SURRENDERS TO COMMUNISMJan 21 • Nicola CharlesThe Combatting Antisemitism Bill #Australia Jan 20 • Nicola CharlesSILVERJan 20 • Nicola CharlesPROMULGATING THE END OF REASON & ACCOUNTABILITY. "ALIENS ARE COMING" - BANKERSJan 19 • Nicola CharlesTODAY ON "I AM THE WHITE RABBIT"Jan 18 • Nicola Charles