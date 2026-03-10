Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack

Nicola’s Substack
Nicola’s Substack
HAS JACINTA ALLAN LOST CONTROL OF VICTORIA? IS TRUMP AT WAR WITH THE EMPIRE?
0:00
-1:08:14

HAS JACINTA ALLAN LOST CONTROL OF VICTORIA? IS TRUMP AT WAR WITH THE EMPIRE?

Nicola Charles's avatar
Nicola Charles
Mar 10, 2026

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicola Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture