#Harvard University.

Once so prestigious, now faces a humiliating pivot. Worth approx. $56BILLION Harvard pushed DEI policies like mercinaries because it kept the Govt dollars rolling in. No independent thought from the so-called critical thinkers, just "following orders". They didn't "need" the money, they simply "wanted" it & were prepared to do anything to get it. Now Trump has pulled their funding based on racist policies, & Harvard have become the poster boys for Shills everywhere.

https://www.theblaze.com/columns/opinion/kristi-noems-bombshell-letter-hits-harvard-where-it-hurts?utm_source=theblaze-breaking&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20Blaze%20PM%20Trending%202025-05-24&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement&tpcc=email