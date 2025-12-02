DON’T MISS OUR EVENT ON FRIDAY DEC 5 AT 7PM!

Be in the conversation as our speakers, Dr Duncan Syme, Nicola Charles, and Debra Yuille discuss the concerns and to share solutions for you to consider.



Dr Duncan Syme: Dr Duncan Syme graduated from Monash University in 1987, and has been in clinical practice for 34 years, initially in the UK and then later in Australia, he achieved his GP fellowship in 1997. He also has a Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Diploma of practical dermatology.



Nicola Charles: Nicola became famous from her long running role on TV Show Neighbours playing Sarah Beaumont. However, since 2020 has become known globally as Australia’s White Rabbit. She is now a Social & Political Commentator and hosts her own radio show on Substack Monday - Friday called I AM THE WHITE RABBIT. She has amassed 300,000 followers on X at the handle

@allbitenobark88

and will begin filming her new Talk Show in the New Year.



Debra Yuille: Debra Yuille is vehemently opposed to Digital ID and surveillance. She values individual Liberty and the right to live our lives free from Government interference and control. She co-founded of Australia Exits the WHO and is an advocate to extract Australia from the WHO, ICELI, the UN and WEF. She lives by the mantra: ‘No man, woman or group thereof has the right to initiate fraud, force or coercion against another man, woman or group thereof’. Debra’s priorities are to Reject the Digital ID and Block the introduction of a Social Credit Score. In addition, she is an advocate to remove ‘Emergency Powers’ Legislation at both Federal and State level.