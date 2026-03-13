Within the coming weeks I am going to make, and then announce a very big career change that I have been considering for a long time. Being big, I have spent the last few months quietly “on the road” talking to Australians, and in particular Australians in Business, various Businesses, to see the effect Labor “policies” are having on this great nation, but in particular the State of Victoria. My home.

I came to Melbourne in the early nineties. It happened accidently after meeting an Australian in London, co-habiting for a number of years, and then being asked to return to his home nation of Australia with him after he received a job offer he simply couldn’t turn down. I had already been to Australia a couple of times for work, and of course had fallen in love with the place and the people.

My work had taken me on a whistlestop tour of The Great Barrier Reef, Perth, Mt Isa, Alice Springs, Brisbane, Ayers Rock, Sydney & Melbourne. For my sins Melbourne stole my heart. As a Brit I marvelled at how these European settlers had built a home, a civilisation here among the spiders and the snakes, and felt deeply that I wanted to be one of them.

The unique architecture in Victoria was so British, and still is, that I felt right at home.

The Australian who brought me here gave me just one piece of advice,

“This place is not like England. The police are corrupt, the politicians are corrupt, be careful here.”

I remember I laughed, the hubris of youth (I was 24 at the time) and didn’t really realise what he meant until 32 years later in 2020. Now his words haunt me.

Since choosing Australia as my home I have professionally been a model, an actress, a radio host, sales manager, a BDM, a small business owner and social & political commentator to earn my crust. I have spoken for, endorsed and been ambassador for multiple charities, raising funds and engaging with donors. Animal charities, shelters for battered spouses and families, sudden infant death charities, charities for the blind and others. In fact it was following my work with one charity in particular that Australia offered me a Permanent Residency in this Country. The offer came through my Immigration Lawyer and I was teary when I got the news.

I love Australia.

And for a time, Australia loved me.

That all ended in 2020.

Something about the machinery had gone awry. Caring about and fighting for the Australian people, their health, their freedoms, their sovereignty was suddenly frowned upon and I had absolutely no idea why.

I lost a home, a career, my good name, and my standing in the Country I loved in the space of a few months. Even the Prime Minister put me on the news and smeared me.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t have a problem with Leadership or the Labor Party until he did that.

I was simply offering a minor voice, a different voice, on the issue of THE VOICE.

So while Labor were arguing to give one group a Voice, they were making it very clear, I wasn’t to have mine.

Suddenly the Country I loved didn’t love me anymore.

The Labor followers who claimed to speak for minority rights, speak out against racism, xenophobia, homophobia, islamophobia, anti-semitism, were telling me online to,

“Piss off back to where you came from.”

These were not the Australians I had come to love, they were something else, part of a machinery that felt anti-Australian. And that got my back up.

Luckily for me just prior to these major changes in the Country I love, I had met my now husband in 2018. Born in Melbourne to Greek parents, his Love saw me through the demolition of my life and career down under. Lucky him! He got the worst part of my life. I will be honest, I may not have been able to even remain here without his Love and support.

I have loved listening to his families own stories of their journey to Australia in the 1950’s, the hardships, the struggles, the triumph over adversity. Now in their 90’s and still going strong, they never regretted coming here and they never gave in. Even when one of their family members drowned in a fishing boat accident at Inverloch they still loved Australia. They ran their own business, became as Australian as two Greeks from a small island could possibly become, and lived a good life.

But I’ll tell you what they didn’t do.

They didn’t rort the system. They didn’t cheat. They didn’t endanger anyone. They didn’t break the Law.

Everything they got they paid taxes for, are still paying taxes for, and they understood the notion of Australia Fair.

As I have travelled around and spoken with business owners in Victoria some extremely worrying trends between very diverse businesses emerged. Trends that rort the government, and therefore the rest of us, and trends that endanger people. And all this is going on without the knowledge of most Australians. You haven’t seen it on 60 Minutes or Current Affair, because quite frankly they don’t want you to know.

These trends are clearly behind the over-taxation of Australians who ARE doing the right thing, because nothing else makes sense.

The Security, Cyber-Security & Investigations Sector

You may not notice them, but security personnel are everywhere. At Airports, at Shopping Centres, at Government Buildings, at Nightclubs and at Events like the Tennis.

You may not ever notice the Investigators gathering information on those who would rort the systems of WorkCover, Centrelink and insurers, but they are there.

And all of these Australian workers are Licenced. By Law.

No they’re not.

Yes they are.

NO THEY’RE NOT.

In Victoria a Police Department has the sole responsibility for Licensing these unseen, unknown and likely unappreciated workers. Until you need them they don’t exist, but when you need them, you really need them.

However, the Police in Victoria are so low in number there is an enormous backlog in the Licencing of these people.

It has caused two very worrying trends.

Those abiding by the Law are experiencing Restraint of Trade as they cannot work despite being fully qualified until licenced so have been rendered unemployed by the delays. Those coming to Australia who disregard Laws are working in this field for cash (rorting the system) and working unlicenced, which is dangerous for us all. It means they have no insurance.

This means the Legitimate businesses are losing income, at risk of going out of business, and have been told by the Police that if you attempt to work your people before licencing is approved we will come for you.

They are not however interfering with or “coming for” the cash in hand, uninsured, unlicenced workers endangering us all.

The ultimate responsibility for this issue lies with the Victorian State Government and Premier Jacinta Allan, and they are simply doing nothing about it.

These industries are now considering legal action.

The Building Industry

This is one the State Premier knows very well. Her husband was previously near the top at the CFMEU.

Jacinta and I have this in common, as my husband also works in the Construction Industry.

Most builders tell me that their minimum charge to stay in business is $1.70 per brick. Only at that price can they afford their insurance and everything else they need to be legitimate regulated Builders.

However those new builders in Australia from overseas are winning all their business because they are offering $1.45 per brick.

How can they?

They have no insurance. No head office. No overheads. Their guys work for cash, and are cheating the system.

You may not care, you may say good luck to them.

But be in no doubt, this now lawless, unregulated and cash in hand State is operating at such a large scale that those who do pay tax and are honest are paying the heavy price for this criminality. They are paying with huge tax increases, because the government is going to get it from somewhere, and they are also paying with the loss of their businesses.

For me, all this boils down to just one revelation.

In Victoria under Labor and Jacinta Allan it is one rule for some and another rule for others. That is most definitely not Australia Fair.

And let’s not get started on the NDIS.

Wherever my career takes me, one thing I can promise. I shall be seeking for life to once again become fair. Because the rich politicians living on Farms and wearing designer clothes seem extremely detached and unconcerned with what is really going on here. Which is unfortunate, as that, whether they like it or not, is part of their job.

Nicola Charles