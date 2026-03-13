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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
3h

I know that cash can be abused in some instances but giving cash a bad wrap effects everyone as cash is the keystone of freedom in our system. Could it be that the government is deliberately allowing these illegal activities to happen so that people get angry and demand the removal of cash from the system?

Problem (they create it) - Reaction (we react to it) - Solution (ready to be implemented) is always their game plan!

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