Genius comedy creator Graham Linehan, responsible for the glorious Father Ted has been arrested at Heathrow Airport by 5 Terror Police Officers following 3 tweets he posted on X regarding Trans individuals. The ordeal was so distressing to him he was rushed to hospital and is doing well. Though he has reported that the Police officers themselves were civil, he is astonished that his only Bail condition is that he STOP POSTING ON X.

