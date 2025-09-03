Genius comedy creator Graham Linehan, responsible for the glorious Father Ted has been arrested at Heathrow Airport by 5 Terror Police Officers following 3 tweets he posted on X regarding Trans individuals. The ordeal was so distressing to him he was rushed to hospital and is doing well. Though he has reported that the Police officers themselves were civil, he is astonished that his only Bail condition is that he STOP POSTING ON X.
Nicola Charles
Nicola’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WR, I had an awakening. Consider this thought as a wrench ( spanner as you call it ) into the globalist works: can Trump use his concerns on the current situation with countries implementing again mandatory injections like with Australia to have [all] military bases go on bioterrorism alert and with it cordoning off areas beyond leased boundaries? Australia's renegade government failed to realize “shedding” (spreading a know contagion) is in as itself an act of war.
I'll leave the rest to your imagination.
✌️😎👍
WR, there are parts of the world that need to include that Free Speech clause in their constitutions. A second amendment wouldn't hurt. #OurConstitutionProtectsUs
To the corrupted who read this post: have a nice day.😎