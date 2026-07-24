FABIANS & AUSTRALIAN LABOR
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White Rabbit, I'm glad you brought up the subject of secret societies. As you've proven, and what has publicly been the case for decades, they or their intentions have never been secret. Evil deeds are criminal acts. When criminally sick minds are in power the law-abiding suffer. Suffering is part of the joy achieved as the personal wealth it gains from it.
Since the dawn of time.
✌️😶🍀