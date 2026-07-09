EXODUS
I think I’m supposed to be dead by now. I think you are probably
supposed to be too. That’s how the Uniparties in the UK and
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Australia tried to engineer it anyway. We weren’t supposed to
have a future. Weren’t supposed to be around to make mention of
what we see happening before our very eyes. That was what they
had hoped for, worked for, with their promises of life-saving
treatments and protection from a virus that wasn’t a virus at all.
The Young Global Leaders School had been remarkably good as it
turns out at producing accomplished liars for the cause. The
cause that shall not be mentioned. Only ever referred to as “Going
Green”. Soylent Green?
Chatham House Rules.
New unvaccinated slaves, I’m so sorry, Taxpayers arrive daily.
There aren’t enough homes for them, but who cares, the old lot are
being scared out of their communities at phenomenal rates so
places to sleep will appear soon enough. Or their state of “being
dead” finally catches up with them, as it was always supposed to.
Then taxation ensures the descendants can’t afford to move into
the homes they grew up in, and new sleep places become
available for the new “Taxpayers” on the Plantation, I’m so sorry,
Countries, we are no longer supposed to be, inhabiting.
“We must accept and respect other cultures!” the Uniparties cry.
But not “our” culture. No, no. Not, that one.
I grew up in a place in England with graveyards so old you
wouldn’t have the nerve to walk through them on a cold, foggy
night. Gravestones still visibly and unfathomably displaying
engravings that read;
DIED NOVEMBER 7 TH 1586
Outside of the Churchyard walls are the unmarked graves of
Witches, who society had decreed could not be buried on hallowed
ground. They wait patiently for the World that is coming.
No.
No History there. No culture at all.
The Hun are coming.
They were invited.
Like 13 Million Brits from Manchester suddenly being gifted
citizenship, a house and an income from the State of California.
The red carpet rolled out quicker than a night at the Oscars. Who
is going to say no to that?
EXODUS
What this actually does for both the Hun and us is fracture
cultures, families, communities and lives. Fracture them as badly
as if a War was going on. Many Wars in fact.
Families separated, trapped by custody orders, not wanting to lose
their children, trapped by debt or work, trapped by elderly parents
and grandparents who cannot be left to fend alone. Others fleeing
for their sanity, safety and a chance at a peaceful future. But
some left behind, now without family and alone.
Far more than health and money stolen.
Nobody does anything about anything anymore.
Apathy must surely have been injected in? Fed in? Drank in?
Inhaled in? Propagandized in?
I do not recognize my own species anymore. Who are you all?
Who is reading this? How many are screaming inside but still
hoping someone else will fix it?
We were a beautiful Daisy minding our own business on the front
lawn, reaching for the Sun, reaching for the Stars, reaching for the
Rain. But along came the Government lawnmower and ripped us
into hundreds of tiny pieces. Scattered across the remains of
spring grass, unable to re-root ourselves, save ourselves or get
back to what we were just five minutes ago.
Our beauty fleeting and soon our very existence denied.
“Oh the gardener came. Did you see the spring daisies all over
the lawn this morning?”
“No?”
Who gave them permission to evaporate us?
Steps of a Communist Conspiracy;
1. Demoralization PANDEMIC
2. Destabilization BREAKDOWN OF LAW & ORDER
3. Crisis CLIMATE EMERGENCY, WARS, FAMINE
4. Normalization THINGS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THIS WAY
Exodus happens when people have something to flee from.
Now it is happening to you.
Tell me, what will you do with your one wild and precious life?
Nicola Charles
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